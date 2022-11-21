Come Home For Christmas In Greenville Saturday

It’s a tradition in Greenville!

The annual Greenville Chamber of Commerce Come Home For Christmas is Saturday, November 26 in downtown Greenville.

Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara said several activities are returning, including the business bazaar, the model train display in the Watson’s Building, a mouse house for kids, the ice skating rink, and lighted parade. New activities will include Elf School at People’s State Bank, a Greenville FFA petting zoo, barrel train rides, BCAT Christmas carolers, and more. There will be food options, too.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance. He will arrive at the end of the parade on the Secret Santa Society float. The society also has the Santa Shack in place on the square. He will visit with kids in the shack following the parade. Elaine said the parade will start at 6 PM and follow the same route it has the past few years.

The DeMoulin Museum is having Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland from 5 to 8 p.m., and the Greenville Artist Guild will have its show, titled “Small Wonders”, at the Maves Art Gallery.

In celebration of Small Business Saturday, some of the local retailers will provide the opportunity to win BOCO Bucks, with many also having special offers and discounts.