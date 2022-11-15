Council Approves Policy For Brush Pickup

It was a long time coming, but on a split vote, the Greenville City Council has approved a written brush policy for brush pickup in the city.

The policy was approved on a 3-2 vote with Bill Carpenter, Ivan Estavez and Mayor George Barber in favor. Voting “no” were Lisa Stephens and Kyle Littlefield.

The council discussed the policy for over three months. It was brought up when it was learned some residents were placing large piles or pieces of trees for pickup. The new policy establishes the size of brush piles that will continue to be picked up free of charge and sets up a way large piles can be picked up for a fee.

In making the motion to approve the policy, Carpenter commented if it doesn’t work, changes can be made.

Click below to hear more of his comments:

Stephens said she has heard from 25 residents, most against the policy. She told the council the complaints centered around not picking up multiple small piles, and the fee for larger piles.

Earlier this year, the city went to a brush pick-up plan requiring citizens to call in if they have brush to pick up. That remains.

Littlefield stated he doesn’t believe city crews should spend their time driving around just looking for brush piles. He said while there are parts of the policy he likes, there are too many complicated rules.

The council has heard at meetings from residents opposed to any changes. One of those, former mayor Alan Gaffner, was at last week’s meeting. He said he saw this policy work well for the years he was on the council. Gaffner said abuses were dealt with as they occurred and they didn’t penalize residents with an imposition of an arbitrary pile site. He also pointed out a resident’s brush pile could exceed the maximum size without being full of large branches.

Click below to hear more:

Under the new guidelines, a brush pile is limited to one pile per pick-up and may not be larger than three feet in height, four feet in depth and six feet in length. No limbs more than six inches in diameter will be picked up.

Brush exceeding the mentioned footage will incur a disposal fee, either $75 or $150, depending on the amount of brush.

Any brush cut or trimmed by a contractor will not be picked up.

The city will pick up all brush after a storm with significant ice and/or high winds.

The complete policy can be seen on the city web page at GreenvilleIllinois.com.