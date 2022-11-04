County Board Seeks Proposals For Internet Line

The Bond County Board took action Tuesday to seek proposals for the county middle mile Internet fiber line.

This is part of the process being conducted by the Bond County Broadband Committee to bring a fiber network to the county.

The middle mile line would run throughout the county to connect all nine townships, serving as the county’s digital highway.

Committee members believe it will be the starting point for affordable and reliable high speed Internet at homes and businesses.

The committee quickly learned, in studying Internet service in the county, that rural density has led to underserved and unserved areas, and this is the biggest challenge in attracting high speed Internet.

Once the middle mile is in, residents will only have to travel five miles or less to access a location. This will be an interim step as the county works with providers to extend high speed Internet to individual homes and businesses.

The county board has recognized the need and has allocated significant American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.

The request for middle mile proposals will be published next week. Responses will then be reviewed to assess which provider can equip the county the best.

Eventually, the county would have to apply for state and federal broadband grant funding.

Committee members admit this will not be a speedy process, but the goal remains to obtain affordable and reliable high speed broadband to every part of Bond County.