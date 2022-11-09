County Board Talks Budget, Health Board & More

At its recent meeting, the Bond County Board members talked about a new budget which they plan to approve at the November 15 meeting.

It was reported the proposed budget has a balance of around $1,300 in the general fund. It was mentioned there are federal COVID funds in the budget, which had already been received, so the proposed budget shows expenditure of that money.

Budget amendments for the current fiscal year were approved for 911, the county clerk, zoning, health department, sheriff’s department, circuit clerk and treasurer. They were needed due to additional income or expenses occurring.

The board appointed Carrie Ackerman to the Bond County Board of Health to complete a term that expires June 30, 2023.

The Secret Santa Society was given permission to place the Santa house on the north courthouse lawn from November 18 through January 12.

The 2023 county holiday schedule for county offices was okayed, and the board will continue to meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month, the first meeting at 9 a.m. and the second at 7 p.m.