County Clerk To Fill Zone President Position

By
WGEL
-
Bond County Clerk and Recorder Meg Sybert

Bond County Clerk and Recorder Meg Sybert will soon be taking over as president of this area’s zone.

Sybert said she’s part of the Illinois Association of County Clerks & Recorders, a statewide group, which is broken into four zones. Each zone has its own officers. Bond County is in Zone 1. She has served as secretary of Zone 1 for the past four years and was recently voted in as president. Her term begins December 1 and will last two years.

Click below to hear more:

Sybert feels it’s important for county clerks and recorders to meet and talk about various topics pertaining to the job. She said they review a lot of proposed legislation, which was very helpful to her when she started the job as County Clerk five years ago.

Click below to hear her comments:

Sybert has been Bond County clerk and recorder since October 1, 2017.

Previous articleAn Early Christmas For Some Area Vets
Next articleClarence Goestenkors

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR