County Clerk To Fill Zone President Position

Bond County Clerk and Recorder Meg Sybert will soon be taking over as president of this area’s zone.

Sybert said she’s part of the Illinois Association of County Clerks & Recorders, a statewide group, which is broken into four zones. Each zone has its own officers. Bond County is in Zone 1. She has served as secretary of Zone 1 for the past four years and was recently voted in as president. Her term begins December 1 and will last two years.

Sybert feels it’s important for county clerks and recorders to meet and talk about various topics pertaining to the job. She said they review a lot of proposed legislation, which was very helpful to her when she started the job as County Clerk five years ago.

Sybert has been Bond County clerk and recorder since October 1, 2017.