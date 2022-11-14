Fire Department Training At KPD Nature Preserve

The Greenville Fire Protection District is advising the public that their firefighters will be teaming up with the Illinois Fire Service Institute to conduct a live fire training on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 18, 19, and 20, weather permitting, at the Kingsbury Park District Nature Preserve.

During the hands-on training, firefighters will burn several areas of the Nature Preserve.

Residents in the areas of Spring Drive, Ivy Drive, Moore Street, East Lake Drive, and Woburn Road may encounter some smoky conditions during the exercise.

An increase of traffic, including fire trucks and equipment can be expected while training is taking place.

The training session is designed to instruct firefighters on how to safely control and extinguish grass, brush, and timber fires.

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact the Greenville Firehouse at 664-4265 or send a message through the district’s Facebook page.