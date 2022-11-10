GHS Presents “Clue” Saturday & Sunday

Greenville High School students have been hard at work the last few months, preparing their Fall play. This year’s production is “Clue”, based on the 1985 movie, which itself was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game. The show will be in the Bond County Unit 2 High School auditorium at 7 PM Saturday, November 12, and at 3 PM on Sunday, November 13.

Clue is described as a farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Characters include Wadsworth, the butler; Miss Scarlett; Professor Plum; Mrs. White; Mr. Green; Mrs. Peacock; and Colonel Mustard. As the body count stacks up, the iconic characters race to figure out who did it, where, and with what.

Tickets are available at the door for both shows. Tickets are $4 for students and $6 for adults. Everyone is welcome.