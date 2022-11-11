GHS Students Mark Veterans Day With Special Program

The 17th Annual Greenville High School Veterans Day Assembly was held Thursday morning in the gymnasium.

GHS students and staffed were joined by 36 veterans.

The main speaker was Colonel Bob Sylvester, who served 33 years in the U.S. Air Force.

His remarks focused on what the students can do to improve their lives. He asked them to use the word “pride,” and follow traits he described for each letter: professionalism, respect, innovation, dedication and enthusiasm.

Senior student Jessica Leihser, is newly enlisted in the military, and spoke about her desire to serve the United States. Her closing remarks were dedicated to all veterans. She said everyone was thankful for what veterans have given us, and offered a blessing on their behalf.

Click below to hear more:

The high school chorus and band performed.

Other students involved in the program were Katelyn Ridens, who gave a history about Veterans Day; FFA members Aubrey Wall, Shelby Bone, Hailey Bohn (bone), Kylie Doll and Payten Suzuki, who read “The Things They Carried;” Dieken Graber, who was involved in the recognition of veterans; Aidan Andris, who introduced the guest speaker; and Judah Liss, who performed “Taps.”

Carrying flags of the military branches, while the band played the “Armed Forces On Parade” medley were Edward Jurgena, Gavin Kaegy, Payge Hemken, Andrew Lurkins and Claire Dannaman.

Members of AMVETS Post 140 posted the colors and also played “Taps.”