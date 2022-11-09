Good Voter Turnout For Election Tuesday

Voter turnout in Bond Count’s general election Tuesday was good.

A total of 6,534 voters cast ballots, representing 60.92 percent of the registered voters.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel asked Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert how the election went. She said it went great with many precincts recording high volume from the time the polls opened. She said the turnout was comparable to four years ago but this year seemed busier. She said over 30 people came into her office Tuesday to register for grace voting, which is significant, especially in a non-presidential election.

A total 1,035 Bond County residents voted using the early voting or grace methods, or vote by mail.