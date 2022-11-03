Greenville FFA Takes First In Section Ag Sales Contest

The Greenville FFA competed in the Section Ag Sales contest Wednesday night and won 1st place. They advanced to the district Ag Sales competition, which was held Thursday evening.

Members who competed Wednesday were Shelby Bone, Payten Suzuki, Aubrey Wall, and Kylie Doll.

The Agricultural Sales CDE consists of activities closely related to the entire sales process. Participants are tested on their verbal, written, and interactive communication skills. They must demonstrate product knowledge, including features and benefits of a product, potential customer objections to a product, and proper product use. Participants are asked to exhibit skills in the sales process, such as identifying prospective customers, introducing a product to a customer, planning and conducting a sales call, and closing a sale. In addition, participants are evaluated on maintaining customers and handling customer complaints.