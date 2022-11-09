Greenville Veterans Day Ceremony Friday

AMVETS Post 140 will be hosting its 25th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Greenville First United Methodist Church on November 11.

The 11 a.m. program will feature guest speaker U.S. Air Force Major General David J. Sanford. He is director of logistics, engineering and force protection, Headquarters Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base.

The ceremony will also include the changing of the flags at the memorial, music, prayers, the playing of “Taps” and a gun salute to the dead. A Boy Scout Troop will lead the “Pledge of Allegiance.”

The changing of the flags will be at 10:45 a.m. at the Bond County Veterans Memorial on the Greenville Square and the service will follow at the church.