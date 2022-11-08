Gurlly Trial Scheduled For Next Year

The murder trial of Demarcus C. Gurlly, age 29 of Greenville, was scheduled to begin next week in Bond County Circuit Court, but will now take place in 2023.

Gurlly is charged with 10 counts of first degree murder in the February 10 shooting death of Laquita M. Sullivan of Greenville.

The defendant appeared in court last week, via video conferencing from the Bond County Jail. A final pre-trial docket call was scheduled, as the trial was set for November 14.

A motion by Gurlly’s attorney, which was not objected to by the state, was approved by Judge Christopher Bauer, vacating the November trial date.

The case will now be set for a jury trial in January.

A status hearing of the case is scheduled for December 1 in Bond County Circuit Court.

Gurlly has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges, in addition to another charge of obstructing justice.