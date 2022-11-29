Health Board Seats New Member, Talks Covid & Finances

In the Bond County Board of Health’s regular November meeting, new board member Carrie Ackerman was seated on the board. She was appointed by the Bond County Board and will complete former member Mark Bleyer’s term, which will run through June 30, 2023.

Bond County’s Covid community level, indicated by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), is low with the transmission rate continuing to register high. Through an extension of the Covid Response Grant, the Health Department will be able to continue providing free testing and completing contact tracing services until the end of June 2023.

An additional x-ray unit and light is being added in dental services. The equipment will allow for a fourth treatment room. Funds for the purchases are being provided through a Delta Dental Grant. Equipment used to provide mobile dental services in area schools is also being refurbished.

The Bond County Health Department is applying for a grant that would address colorectal cancer screenings. Bond County is one of the Illinois counties eligible to apply for the grant, which would cover additional education and initial testing.

A cash surplus was realized in November, which was mostly from receipt of the first distribution of the 2022 tax levy. Cash on hand as of October 31 was $1,458,223.