Helicopter Crash At Greenville Airport Wednesday Night

A helicopter crashed at the Greenville Airport last night. Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 7:49 PM. Greenville firefighters, Rural Med EMS, Air Evac Lifeteam personnel, Bond County Sheriff’s deputies, and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.

State police report the helicopter, which was not medical, attempted to take off from the Greenville Airport with three passengers on board. It made it to 200 feet in the air when it began to have mechanical issues. The pilot attempted to land, but was unsuccessful, and crashed into the grass next to the runway.

The pilot and one passenger were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.