A proposition in the Hillsboro school district to issue school building bonds for the high school passed in Tuesday’s election.

The “yes” votes totaled 2,868 while there were 1,626 “no” votes.

In Montgomery County, voters favored the bonds 2,805 to 1,538.

A portion of Bond County is in the Hillsboro school district. Bond County vote totals were 63 “yes” and 88 “no.”

All vote totals are unofficial until the canvass.