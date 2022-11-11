HSHS Hospice IL Invites Communities To Join Virtual Candle Lighting

HSHS Hospice Illinois invites community members to join them for their 8th annual Night of Remembrance ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Similar to the 2021 ceremony, this year will be a virtual candle lighting service via video to remember loved ones, to ease grief and celebrate the lives of those lost.

Community members are invited to join the ceremony by lighting a candle at home while viewing the event virtually at HSHSHomeCare.org/candle.

For more information or questions, contact Valerie at 217-685-0702.