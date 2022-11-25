HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine – Highland To Welcome Walk-ins

HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine – Highland is pleased to welcome walk-ins beginning Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Located at 12860 Troxler Ave., Suite 320 in Highland, Illinois, walk-ins will be welcome from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Patients do not have to be established with an HSHS primary care provider to walk in for care. Patients of all ages can walk in for acute conditions such as sore throat, flu or respiratory symptoms.

For more information about walk-in care, accepted insurance plans and self-pay options at HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine in Highland, call 618-654-6665.

HSHS also offers walk-in care in Greenville and Breese.

HSHS Holy Family Health Center

201 Healthcare Dr. MOBC, Greenville, IL

Walk-ins welcome: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon

Clinton County Rural Health

9401 Holy Cross Ln., Breese, IL – Located on the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Campus

Walk-ins welcome: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Virtual visit available 24/7 through AnytimeCare.com

Online Urgent Care Visit: $49

This service provides you with the ability to speak to doctors and health care providers on your terms – from home, work or anywhere you need care. Through Anytime Care, providers can answer your questions, make a diagnosis and even prescribe medications, if necessary. You will typically be contacted within 30 minutes, and often in less than 15 minutes.