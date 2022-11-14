IL Ranks 5th In National For AP Exam Takers In 2022

The Illinois State Board of Education announced today that Illinois ranked fifth in the nation for the number of students taking Advanced Placement (AP) Exams during the 2021-22 school year, according to data released by the College Board. Illinois’ AP participation had dipped during the pandemic but has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, thanks to greater numbers of Black and Hispanic students taking and passing AP Exams.

“I couldn’t be prouder of all of our students who took AP courses and exams last year. These courses are far from easy, and your commitment to your education is extremely admirable—especially in the face of learning challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Here in Illinois, we are continuing to break down access barriers for underserved students and the data shows that our efforts are working. I want to thank our teachers and administrators for preparing the young people of Illinois for future success—and congratulations again to our students.”

“Congratulations to all of the Illinois students who challenged themselves by taking AP courses and exams. Just the process of preparing for an AP Exam helps students get ready for college-level rigor. I want to thank and encourage all educators who are expanding the definition of an ‘AP student’ and breaking down barriers for underrepresented students to access AP,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “During the pandemic, students may not have felt like they could give AP their best shot. But our 2022 AP data – like so much of our 2022 school performance data – show that students have regained their confidence and are on track to excel.”

Illinois saw a 7.2% jump in AP Exam takers in 2022 compared to 2021 with more than 115,000 students taking AP Exams last school year. More than 72,000 Illinois students earned a 3 or higher on an AP Exam in 2022, an 18.5% increase over the number who did so in 2021. Earning a 3 or higher on an AP Exam guarantees students college credit at any Illinois public college or university, allowing them to save time and money toward obtaining a degree.

The data also show that Gov. JB Pritzker’s investments in AP Exam fee waivers for low-income students continue to have a positive impact in expanding access to this college readiness opportunity. Nearly 31,000 low-income students – the highest number since 2019 – were able to take AP Exams thanks to the fee waivers. The state’s $2.5 million appropriation for the AP Exam fee waiver reduced the AP Exam fee to just $5 per exam for low-income students, which many Illinois school districts paid on their behalf.

Learn more about Illinois’ AP program here: https://www.isbe.net/Pages/Advanced-Placement.aspx

View Illinois’ AP Exam data here: https://www.isbe.net/Documents/College-Board-Program-Results-2022.pdf