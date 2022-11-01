KC Foundation Scholarship Celebration Brings Donors & Student Together

By
WGEL
-
The Kaskaskia College Foundation is proud to announce that Brittany Holthaus of Carlyle and Annie Ahlers of Nashville have been named the Sue Hawley Annual Scholarship recipients. Pictured (l-r) is Sue Hawley, Brittany Holthaus, Annie Ahlers, and Bill Hawley.

Nearly 380 people attended the 2022 Scholarship Celebration, hosted by the Kaskaskia College Foundation at the Carlyle KC Banquet Hall, bringing back an annual event that honors those who have established scholarships and giving them a chance to meet this year’s recipients of their scholarships.

The Kaskaskia College Foundation is proud to announce that Gabriel Dickenson of Greenville has been named the Mark and Trishia Kohnen Annual Scholarship recipient. Pictured (l-r) is Trishia Kohnen, Gabriel Dickenson, and Mark Kohnen.
The Kaskaskia College Foundation is proud to announce that Kaylin Courtney of Centralia has been named the Hazel Bridges Fogelman Annual Scholarship recipient. Pictured (l-r) is Louis Fogleman, Kaylin Courtney, and Judith Fogleman.
The Kaskaskia College Foundation is proud to announce that Peggy Bijarro of St. Rose has been named a recipient of the KC Foundation Golf Tournament Scholarships, provided by PMA Securities. Pictured (l-r) is Peggy Bijarro and Steve Adams of PMA Securities.
The Kaskaskia College Foundation is proud to announce that Alexis Enke of Centralia has been named the Dr. O.M. and Dr. Ruth Sanders Annual Scholarship recipient. Pictured (l-r) Alexis Enke and Dr. Maryann Langenfeld.
The Kaskaskia College Foundation is proud to announce that Kelli Adams of Hoffman has been named the Dale Bassett Annual Scholarship recipient. Pictured (l-r) is Kelli Adams and Lorraine Bassett.
The Kaskaskia College Foundation is proud to announce that Peggy Bijarro of St. Rose and Abbi Kampwerth of Aviston have been named the Clinton County Electric Cooperative Annual Scholarship recipients. Pictured (l-r) Peggy Bijarro, Clinton County Electric Cooperative President Bob Kroeger, and Abbi Kampwerth
The Kaskaskia College Foundation is proud to announce that Peggy Bijarro of St. Rose has been named the Terry and Eileen Bill Annual Scholarship recipient. Pictured (l-r) is Terry Bill and Peggy Bijarro.

This year, guests listened to the personal stories of two scholarship recipients, Claire Skillette and Jazmyne Myers. Kaskaskia College President George Evans and Kaskaskia College Foundation President Craig Finke also spoke. KC Financial Aid Director Jill Klostermann and Director of Marketing Travis Henson recognized the list of scholarships and their recipients.

A full lists of recipients follows…

Previous articleISAC Offers Free Resources, Assistance With College & Financial Aid Applications
Next articleMeraki Florist Has Moved To New Location

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR