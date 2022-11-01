KC Foundation Scholarship Celebration Brings Donors & Student Together

Nearly 380 people attended the 2022 Scholarship Celebration, hosted by the Kaskaskia College Foundation at the Carlyle KC Banquet Hall, bringing back an annual event that honors those who have established scholarships and giving them a chance to meet this year’s recipients of their scholarships.

This year, guests listened to the personal stories of two scholarship recipients, Claire Skillette and Jazmyne Myers. Kaskaskia College President George Evans and Kaskaskia College Foundation President Craig Finke also spoke. KC Financial Aid Director Jill Klostermann and Director of Marketing Travis Henson recognized the list of scholarships and their recipients.

A full lists of recipients follows…