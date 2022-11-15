KC Hosting Middle School Honor Band Concert November 17

The Kaskaskia College Music Department is proud to announce its Middle School Honor Band Concert on Thursday, November 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the Kaskaskia College Jane Knight Auditorium.

Featured ensembles will be the Middle School Honor Band and the Kaskaskia College Jazz Band under the direction of Professor Cliff Jourdan. KC Jazz Band will perform Curtis Fuller’s “Alamode,” George Gershwin’s “Love is Here to Stay,” Morgan Lewis’ “How High the Moon,” and “Swing Street” by Sammy Nestico.

The concert will conclude with the Middle School Honor Choir performing Patrick Roszell’s “Fanfare 1127,” David Gorham’s “Aliens Among Us,” Victor Lopez’s “Espanola,” and Randall Standridge’s “Aggressivo.”

The concert is free and open to the public.