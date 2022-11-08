KC Radiologic Technology Program Holds Annual Advisory Board

On October 25, 2022, the Kaskaskia College Radiologic Technology Program held its annual advisory board meeting. Radiology Faculty, Clinical Preceptors, Radiographers, Supervisors, and a Sophomore Student Representative met to discuss an overview of the program, student information, curriculum updates, and assessment information concerning the program.

Evaluations, program effectiveness data, mission statement, and program goals were also reviewed, along with improved developments for the students in the classroom, clinical and lab settings.

Pictured are:

1st row: Candace Sloat, KC Radiology Clinical Coordinator; Edith Dagen, Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital; Joy Grzegorek, Washington County Hospital; Gracie Reymond, KC Radiology Student; LeAnn Tracy, St. Mary’s Hospital

2nd row: Mimi Polczynski, KC Radiology Program Director; Nicole Porter, St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese; Cris Hicks (Chair of the Advisory Board Committee), Salem Township Hospital; Garrick McConnell, Good Samaritan Hospital; Danielle Easton, Orthopaedic Center of Southern Illinois; Cindy Hoffman, KC Diagnostic Medical Sonography Coordinator; Sharon Elwood, KC Radiology Faculty

Missing from picture:

Rena Myers and Danielle Goeckner from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center -Mattoon; Lisa Wright, KC Perkins Coordinator