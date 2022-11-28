Kentucky Man’s Clinton County Trial Delayed

The Clinton County jury trial of Ray E. Tate, age 41, of Kentucky, has been delayed.

Tate, who is serving life in prison for killing a Wayne County deputy on December 29 of 2021, appeared recently in Clinton County Circuit Court by video conference.

He has pleaded not guilty to 30 Clinton County criminal charges and a trial was set for November 21. A motion to continue the trial was made by the defendant, and granted by Judge Christopher Matoush.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled in the case for January 25. No new trial date has been set.

The Clinton County charges stem from alleged actions taken by Tate on the day of the deputy’s murder.

They include nine for aggravated kidnapping, six for aggravated unlawful restraint, four for home invasion, three for residential burglary, three for reckless discharge of a firearm, three for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and one count for aggravated possession of stolen firearms and aggravated battery.