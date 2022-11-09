Lake Committee Receives Two Reports

The Greenville Lake Committee met Monday evening and received two reports.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp updated the committee on the Buzzard Bay Marina project. As previously stated at a public meeting, the city manager advised it has been determined it will be better to complete phases three and four at the Idler Lane location of Governor Bond Lake.

At the camping site of the marina, all but two campers have been removed, as the city plans to go to another reservation system beginning in 2023. All should be out by the New Year.

Phase 1 is the addition of an ADA-compliant fishing dock at the marina. A state grant is being sought for phase 2 work, which would include removal of one camping site, changing the other sites from gravel to concrete pads, adding four concrete sites plus an ADA camping site, and the addition of a playground and pavilion.

Phases 3 and 4 would be installing 20 RV sites and a beach at the Idler Lane area of the lake.

Hollenkamp reported if the grant is not received, the city will still need to gravel the four extra marina camp sites at the city’s expense.

The city manager said it is hoped information about the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant will be received by the spring of 2023.

The Lake Committee voted to begin all future meetings at 6 p.m.