Library Book Lovers Program & Activities Reminder

If you love books, the Greenville Public Library has a two-day event later this week for you.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL the library will be celebrating Book Lovers Day Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5. Anyone who checks out materials can enter to win one of five books from the library’s stash.

Click below to hear more:

She also reminds everyone about November 9th deadlines for a couple of programs, including the kids coloring contest and the library crawl.

Click below for more:

No purchase is necessary to be involved in the library’s special activities.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.