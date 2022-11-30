Library Sponsoring Christmas Coloring Contest

The Greenville Public Library is sponsoring another coloring contest for youngsters, this time with a Christmas theme.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the previous contests have been so popular they decided to have one in December. Coloring sheets will be available beginning December 1 and must be turned back in by Saturday, December 17. There are three age groups: 0-6, 7-10, and 11-13. The winner in each age group will receive a prize.

Click below for more details:

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.