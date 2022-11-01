Meraki Florist Has Moved To New Location

Local businesswoman Kim Cruse announced recently that her Meraki Florist shop has moved a few blocks south from its original location and another business will be started in the old site.

Meraki Florist has closed at 100 West Beaumont Avenue and will now be operating in the new site now at 102 South Second Street, on the southeast corner of the intersection of Second and Main.

She advised there will be some changes at Meraki, but it will still have home décor, gift and sympathy items.

Cruse said a nice convenience store, to be known as Munchezz will be going into the former Meraki location on Beaumont Avenue. An early December opening date is being planned.

Kim said the store will have cold drinks and tasty treats, carry as much local food items as possible. The City of Greenville has already issued a liquor license to Munchezz.

Meraki opened in January of 2020.