Military Care Package Donations Accepted Through 11-17

Donations for the Operation Care Package Program are being accepted now through November 17.

During the holiday season, the Bond County Military Moms collect donations of necessity and luxury items, plus cards, from the community, to send to active duty, guard and reserve members. There are about 50 Bond County natives in the service.

The long list of items being accepted can be seen on the Military Moms of Bond County IL Facebook page.

Donations can be dropped off at the Mulberry Grove Schools, Funderburk’s Diner & Gas and the school in Pocahontas, and in Greenville at The Bradford National Bank locations, Clippety Doo Dah Salon, The FNB Community Bank, Greenville schools, Meraki Floral, Midland States Bank, National Bank, Peoples State Bank, TNT RV & Generator Services, The Zone and Z-1 Automotive.

Packing day is Saturday, November 19 at the Kingsbury Park District office and volunteers are welcome to help.