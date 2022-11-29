More Released On Fatal Rt. 127 Crash

Illinois State Police have released more information on the three vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Mulberry Grove man last Friday.

Just after 4:15 PM Friday, 63 year old Robert L. Elmore, of Mulberry Grove, was traveling northbound on Rt. 127 just north of Rt. 143. Elmore was driving a Dodge Journey. Another vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by 25 year old Ariel L. Bly, of Greenville, was northbound behind Elmore. A third vehicle, Ford F250, driven by 42 year old Justin P. Benhoff, of Carlyle, was heading southbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Elmore’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck Benhoff’s F250, which caused Bly’s Town & Country to strike Elmore’s vehicle.

Elmore was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Benhoff and his passenger, a 13 year old female from Carlyle, were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Bly was also transported to an area hospital with injuries. Her two passengers, a two year old female and a three year old female, both of Greenville, were uninjured.