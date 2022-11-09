New Online Graphic Design Course Offered at KC

Kaskaskia College will offer the new online course, ARTO-113 Graphic Design, for spring 2023. The course introduces visual communication’s theoretical and practical aspects, including current techniques, processes, terminology, technology, and basic compositional and conceptual graphic design skills via Adobe Design software.

The course will be taught by Steven Foutch, who holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from SIU Carbondale and a master’s degree in Fine Arts from the University of Notre Dame. “I’ve been teaching the use of graphic design software as a tool for art making for the past ten years,” said Foutch. “In addition to the context of higher education, I previously worked in a commercial design setting where we used graphic design as a prepress production tool. I will bring that range of experience to this course. Students that are interested in graphic design as an art-making tool and students interested in graphic design within the commercial/industrial setting will both benefit.”

Foutch also uses graphic design for his art making. “My love for graphic design is tied directly to my love of art making. I enjoy using current software to aid in creating art objects and as a tool through which an artistic vision can be channeled. I feel that understanding graphic design in both its historical and contemporary context is essential to a well-rounded art education.”

Examples of Foutch’s professional work can be found at: www.stevenfoutch.com. To register for the course, contact Kaskaskia Advising at 618-545-3060 or kcadvising@kaskasia.edu.