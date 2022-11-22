No Injuries In Tractor Accident

A Bond County man escaped injury in a farm tractor accident Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred along a private field road near Tamalco Avenue, east of Becker Road.

A deputy from the Bond County Sheriff’s Department went to the scene, in addition to Keyesport Fire Protection District firemen and Rural Med EMS.

The deputy advised the man was bushhogging a very deep ditch, when the tractor rolled on its side. The driver was reportedly trapped inside the cab for up to 30 minutes.

Those first at the scene were able to get the man out. He was not injured.

The incident was called into authorities at 3:35 p.m. Monday.