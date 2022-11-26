Mulberry Grove Man Killed In Three Vehicle Accident On Rt. 127

A fatal three-vehicle accident had Rt. 127 closed near Rt. 143 in Bond County for several hours Friday afternoon.

Greenville Police received the report around 4:15 PM. Illinois State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the man killed in the accident as 63 year old Robert L. Elmore, of Mulberry Grove.

State police report Elmore was driving north on Rt. 127 just north of Rt. 143. Another vehicle was traveling behind the first, also northbound. A third vehicle was heading south on Rt. 127 in the same location.

According to police, for unknown reasons, Elmore’s vehicle swerved into the southbound lane and struck the oncoming vehicle, which then caused the second northbound vehicle to strike the others.

Coroner Brooks pronounced Elmore deceased at the scene at 4:57 PM. State police have not identified the driver and passengers of the other two vehicles, all of whom were transported to area hospitals with injuries.

State police continue their investigation into the accident and have not released any further information at this time.