Operation Care Package 2022 Underway

Operation Care Package 2022 is underway to give military personnel from Bond County a merrier Christmas.

As part of the program, the Military Moms of Bond County collect donations of necessity items, luxury items, and handmade cards from the community.

Collection of items is underway in numerous locations throughout the county, through Thursday, November 17. Assembly of care packages will be done Saturday, November 19 at 9 AM in the Kingsbury Park District Office. For specifics, visit Military Moms of Bond County on Facebook.

There are currently about 50 county natives currently in the service.

Care packages will be sent to everyone.

Updated addresses of military members need to be submitted by November 4 to Diana Kuhl-Troemel at BoCoNavyMom@gmail.com. You can call her at 578-1808.