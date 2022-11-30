Plan Commission Approves Preliminary Subdivision Plat

The Greenville Plan Commission held a public hearing Monday night regarding a preliminary subdivision plat.

Commission members approved the request from Don Rogier. The plat is similar to one approved by the city over 25 years ago. Executive Estates Plat Number 4 is located in the area of Idler Lane and Ballyvaughn Court, and has eight lots.

A final plat is expected to be presented to the Greenville City Council at its December 13 meeting.

Jeff Ketten, Greenville code enforcement officer, told the commission the plat meets all Unified Development Code Ordinance guidelines, and he recommended the preliminary plat be approved.