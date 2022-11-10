Project Parenting Workshop Monday

Bond County Project Parenting will host a “One Smart Toddler” parent workshop on Monday, November 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Google Meet.

It is open to all Bond County families with a child under age three.

Jocelyn Williams, a neurolly developmental movement specialist, will present information on how to boost a toddler’s brain power.

Those interested in the program should RSVP by calling the Project Parenting office at 664-5009, extension 2, or by completing a form on the Project Parenting Facebook page.