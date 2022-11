Incumbent Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul was re-elected Tuesday, but not without stiff competition from Bond County resident, Republican Attorney Thomas DeVore.

Late Tuesday night, DeVore conceded the race.

With 90 percent of the state votes tabulated, Raoul had 53.7 percent and DeVore 44 percent.

The incumbent received over 2 million votes, while DeVore had over 1.6 million in the statewide election.