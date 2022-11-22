Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland At The DeMoulin Museum

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer will be in the spotlight at the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville Saturday evening.

The museum and grounds will be adorned with decorations inspired by the 1964 animated version of Rudolph’s story.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith said the museum team is excited to participate in the Come Home for Christmas celebration in Greenville. A live reindeer will visit the museum from 5:30 to 8 PM. There will be Rudolph-themed goodie bags for the first 50 kids who show up. Kids can make their own Christmas ornament and the Milk House is providing free egg nog.

The museum will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. and the reindeer arrival is around 5:30.

The DeMoulin Museum is located at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville.