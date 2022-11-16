Salvation Army Bell Ringing To Begin Soon

The sound of Salvation Army bells will be heard in Greenville.

The 2022 campaign officially begins this Monday, according to Bond County Bell Ringing Coordinator Mary Young. She said bell ringers are still needed. Time slots run from 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM almost every day through December 22. Mary is looking for “captains” who will sign up to recruit bell ringers to fill a full day’s schedule. The kettles will be stationed at Dollar General, Capri IGA, and Buchheit in Greenville. There will also be small kettles on the counter at Kahuna’s, the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, and DQ in Greenville.

If you want to be a volunteer, call Mary at 553-4353.

She said this year’s goal is $30,000 and the community always rises to the challenge. She said this is a very giving and generous community. Mary said the need to help county residents if very real, especially with higher costs almost across the board these days. 85% of money collected stays in Bond County.

Checks can be made out to the Bond County Salvation Army and write “bell ringing campaign” on the memo line. They can be mail to or dropped off at the Bradford National Bank main facility in Greenville.