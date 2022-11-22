Santa Ready To Visit Kids In Greenville

The Bond County Secret Santa Society is making sure county children have the chance to meet Santa this holiday season.

The society’s Santa Shack is on the north side of the courthouse lawn in downtown Greenville.

His first appearance is Friday, November 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Santa will be part of the Come Home For Christmas lighted parade Saturday, and will be at his shack following the parade.

Regular Santa hours for the season are Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m.