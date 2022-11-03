Set Clocks Back One Hour Saturday Night

It’s the end of Daylight Savings Time once again. That means we need to roll our clocks back one hour at 2 AM this Sunday, November 6.

Changing your clocks also means the usual reminders that it’s also a good time to change the batteries in your life safety devices such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. While you have down to change batteries, use a vacuum or can of air to blow dust and debris out of them. This will help with eliminate false alarms.

The Greenville Fire protection District is also reminding you it may also be time to replace the whole device. They urge you to check the dates on the back of the detectors. Smoke detectors are good for 10 years and carbon monoxide detectors are good for seven years.

If you don’t remember when you last replaced them, it’s probably a good time to do that. Most new detectors have a sealed battery that is good for the life of the unit. It is highly recommend to purchase this type.

If you have fire extinguishers, it’s a good time to check those, too. Is it still sealed? Look for a pressure gauge. If it has one, is it in the “green”? Is the nozzle clear of debris? Like the detectors, do you remember when you purchased it? If not, it’s also probably time to replace it.

Fire personnel say taking 20 minutes to check all of these things could make a difference during an emergency… even saving you or your family’s life.