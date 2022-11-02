Sherry Schaefer On Father’s Estate Auctions This Week

Estate auctions for well-known tractor and farm equipment enthusiast Oliver Schaefer are being held in Greenville this week.

On online auction is currently underway and a live auction will occur Saturday.

Ollie’s daughter, Sherry, told WGEL her dad left his mark on the tractor world as he was known worldwide. One sale has been completed already; one is going on now, online, featuring memorabilia and literature, which will end Thursday; the final one is Saturday and will include items from Ollie’s shop. There are unique items, including 20-foot long double-decker trestle for train collectors, Oliver tools, specialty tools, a shelving unit from the Oliver factory in Shelbyville, and much more. Saturday’s live auction begins at 9 AM on Ollie’s property on Ridge Avenue across from the Bond County Fairgrounds.

Click below to hear more:

For more information on the auctions, go to MollettAuctions.com.