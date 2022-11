The Shoal Creek Whitetails Unlimited Chapter recently presented some new targets to replace an older worn out target for the Kingsbury Park District archery stations at Patriots Park in Greenville. Funds used for the purchase were raised at the annual Whitetails Unlimited banquet held in Highland every February.

These two stations are open to the public, but you are asked to please register with the KPD prior to shooting so that they can keep track of how many archers utilize this amenity.