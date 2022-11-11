Sorento Parents File Suit Against School Trustees

Parents from the Sorento area have filed a suit in Bond County Circuit Court, seeking a judicial review of a September 6 decision by the Regional Board of School Trustees to deny a petition to annex from Bond County Community Unit 2.

The document was filed by the Sorento Parents Committee of Ten, including Donald A. Wall, Aimee Kristin Baker, David W. Carroll, Phillip S. Dean, Melissa K. Goymerac, David P. Holcmann, James Reincke, Jennifer S. Hoxsey, Randy W. Thacker and Suzette C. Williams.

The Bond County Unit 2 school board closed Sorento School after the 2021-22 school year.

A petition was later filed by Sorento area residents, asking the Regional Office of Education Number Three to allow property in and around Sorento to be annexed into the Mt. Olive school district. The latest suit indicates a hearing was scheduled on that petition for June 30, but was postponed, allegedly denying the petitioners an opportunity for their petition to be addressed for the 2022-23 school year.

Following a hearing of about five hours on September 6, the regional board considered the petition and voted 6-1 to deny the annexation request.

The latest court filing alleges the regional board’s decision does not comport with the law. The plaintiffs are seeking a judicial review of the decision, indicating they have exhausted all available remedies under administrative review law.