State Races Still Being Tabulated

Illinois election ballots were still being counted late last night.

With 85.4 percent of the votes counted in the state attorney general race, Incumbent Democrat Kwame Raoul had 55.2 percent of the vote and Republican Bond County resident Thomas DeVore was at 42.6 percent.

J.B. Pritzker, Democrat, won a second term as governor.

Other later leaders were Democrats Alexi Giannoulis for secretary of state, Michael Frerichs for treasurer, and Susana Mendoza for comptroller. Frerichs and Mendoza are incumbents.

Democrat Tammy Duckworth won another term as U.S. senator from Illinois.

Mary Miller, a Republican, won given a second term to the United States House of Representatives in District 15.

The majority of Bond County voters casting ballots in the election favored the Republican candidates in all state races.

With 76 percent of the votes counted, the Illinois constitutional amendment proposal had “yes” votes of 59.6 percent.