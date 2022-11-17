State’s Attorney & Sheriff File SAFE-T Act Lawsuit

Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann and Sheriff Jim Leitschuh have filed a lawsuit against the state regarding the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, which is to go into effect on January 1, 2023.

Mann joins over 55 other states attorneys in Illinois that have filed suits. Named as defendants are Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Governor Jay Robert Pritzker, House Speaker Emanuel Christopher Welch, and Senate President Donald Harmon.

State’s Attorney Mann said the Act is a safety issue for counties and communities, and not a political issue.

In a prepared statement, Leitschuh and Mann said it is their responsibility to protect the citizens of Bond County, their families and their property, and “the implementation of the SAFE-T Act, as currently enacted, will have a detrimental and immediate impact on our ability to ensure public safety. We are not opposed to bail reform, however, this Act was approved more than a year ago and to date, it has not been amended to correct major flaws.”

The Bond County suit was filed Monday, and immediately Judge Christopher Bauer signed an order to transfer it to Kankakee County, where the other suits have been consolidated.

Mann told WGEL a hearing on the lawsuits is scheduled for December 7, and the judge is supposed to issue a ruling by December 15.

The lawsuits allege the state legislature violated the state’s constitution in the manner the Act was presented and approved. State’s attorneys are asking the court to declare the Act unconstitutional.

Mann believes the Act affects the state’s attorney and law enforcement officers in Bond County from doing their jobs effectively.

State’s Attorney Mann added the legislation will also affect the court system. She said authorities can’t detain dangerous criminals and it puts an undue burden on her office. She said her office will simply not be able to keep up with the workload and they’ll have to work weekends. Mann said she must prove with clear and convincing evidence that a defendant committee a crime during the initial court appearance. She said the act turns the criminal justice system upside down and places unrealistic expectations on law enforcement and prosecutors.

Click below to hear her comments:

Sheriff Leitschuh and State’s Attorney Mann are hopeful the legislature takes action soon to change the Act.