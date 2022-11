Area firefighters were called into action just after 5:30 AM Friday.

Shoal Creek firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Bohle Avenue and requested mutual aid from the Greenville and New Douglas fire districts. The blaze involved a 25X40 foot storage structure, which was a total loss.

Personnel were on the scene for about two hours and there were no injuries. The fire is believed to be electrical in nature.