Surprise Snow Blankets WGEL Listening Area

All day Friday, the National Weather Service predicted a 20% chance of snow between 2 and 4 AM Saturday. By sunrise Saturday, a lot more than that had blanketed the WGEL listening area.

We have reports of a little over 2 inches in Pocahontas, 3 to 3.5 inches in Greenville, 6 inches in Keyesport and Aviston, 7 inches in Smithboro, and 7.5 inches in Mulberry Grove.

There were numerous traffic accidents caused by the weather Saturday. The Greenville Police Department and Bond County Sheriff’s Department took reports of nearly a dozen accidents, most on I-70, a few on Rt. 127, and some on other county highways. The accidents on the interstate caused traffic to be snarled in a few places throughout the morning and afternoon. No injuries were reported in any of the accidents. Authorities also report numerous disabled vehicles reported along I-70.

