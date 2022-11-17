Tax Payment Deadline Is Next Week

Bond County property owners, who have not paid all of their tax bill this year, face a deadline next week.

The deadline for payment of the second installment of taxes is Tuesday, November 22.

Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp said her office will be open next Monday and Tuesday, until 5 p.m., to accept payments.

In addition, payments can be made online, by mail, or at Midland States Bank, People’s State Bank, Bank of Hillsboro and Bradford National Bank, all in Greenville, or at The FNB Community Bank in Mulberry Grove and Greenville.

All tax bills included two stubs, and the appropriate stub or stubs must accompany payments.

Those with multiple parcels can write one check for all of them, as long as the proper stubs are presented.