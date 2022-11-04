Thacker Insurance Hosts Paranormal Investigators

Everybody likes an exciting Halloween, but for Curt and Natalie Thacker it was a little out of this world.

Thacker Insurance Services moved into the old Bond County Jail building, along South Third Street in Greenville, earlier this year and was recently approached by the local Hook and Ladder Paranormal group about checking the old building for paranormal activity.

It was felt the property was prime for an investigation because it was a building constructed in the late 1850s, and Bond County’s only hanging occurred outside the structure in 1869. That person was John W. Moore, who had admitted to murdering a woman south of Greenville.

The Thackers invited three from the group into the building for two and a half hours the night of Sunday, October 30. Brandon Cooley, Shelby Spangler and Seth Tischhauser set up equipment, and joined by Curt and Natalie, they waited to see what might happen.

Curt Thacker said it was felt the investigation could be interesting. He said he’s not sure if he believes in ghosts, but he’s interested in the topic and he thinks it’s more than entertainment. He said the investigators’ equipment picked something up several times.

Click below to hear his comments:

Natalie Thacker said she also experienced some unusual things. She said she was on the skeptical side and she stayed in the kitchen area during the visit to watch the investigators’ monitors. She said she definitely saw something on the screens, but wasn’t sure what it was.

Click below to hear more:

While the Thackers are waiting to hear from the group about its findings, they said Hook and Ladder Paranormal members want to return and continue their investigation one day in the early morning hours.