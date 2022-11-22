Three Calls Monday For Greenville Firefighters

Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters were called three times Monday afternoon.

The first alarm of a tractor fire was at 12:16 p.m. at a farm south of Greenville near Illinois Rt. 143.

Fire Chief Dennis Wise said the tractor owner almost had the fire out by the time firemen arrived. He indicated the tractor did receive damage, but was not a total loss.

About 20 minutes later, the fire department was called to property on West Ayers Road, north of Greenville.

A small brush fire was underway on the edge of woods behind a house. Chief Wise said the fire was put out with the use of the brush truck and firemen using shovels.

Greenville firefighters received a request for mutual aid from the Shoal Creek Fire District at 3:46 p.m. Monday.

Chief Wise reported railroad ties along tracks north of Donnellson caught fire. Firefighters used over a tank of foam to put out the flames.