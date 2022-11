The Greenville Tourism Committee met recently.

The only item to consider was a request from the I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic for its 20th annual event on January 15 and 16.

Clinic officials requested $3,000, but the committee voted 5-0 to provide up to $4,000 in qualifying expenses to promote the clinic.

Bill Walker has resigned as a member of the Tourism Committee since he is now overseeing tourism for the city.